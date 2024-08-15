Viewers Still Watch Linear TV and Addressable Ads Help Marketers Reach Them, Go Addressable Study Asserts

Despite cord-cutting and the rush of viewers to streaming, marketers will need to reach linear viewers and addressable advertising can help, a new study from trade group Go Addressable said.

Go Addressable worked with research company MRI-Simmons and found that 80% of adults 18 to 34 watch both linear and streaming TV.

“While we know TV consumption is changing, this research shows how adults 18-34 are still viewing linear TV as well as streaming. Advertisers need to be able to easily find viewers across all forms of TV, in one buy where it can be managed holistically,” said Molly Finnerty, Chief Investment Officer at media buyer Zenith. “There have been many significant advancements in addressable TV and today, it is a scalable tool that utilizes reliable data to power precise targeting and audience-based buying strategies. We continue to educate our advertiser clients that addressable TV is a valuable solution that is available to help them effectively reach audiences in premium environments.”

New research on identity done with Advertiser Perceptions found that 65% of advertisers agreed they would be more likely to consider addressable TV as a key component of their media mix to overcome ongoing cookie deprecation.

With identity becoming more important for advertising due to the loss in data quality, Advertiser Perceptions also found that half of advertisers have used a data service to provide identified first-party audiences in the past year.

“Google’s recent announcement to no longer deprecate the cookie has caused quite a stir across the industry, however the loss of cookies and identifiers was a major topic in conversations at this year's Cannes Lions and is still a critical concern for advertisers,” said Larry Allen, Board Chair, Go Addressable and VP & GM, Data and Addressable Enablement, Comcast Advertising.

The group, made up of programmers and distributors, has been joined by AMC Networks.

“We’ve been leaders in the addressable space for many years, and today offer fully addressable spots in every hour of programming across all of our linear networks. We understand the value that this advanced and privacy compliant targeting offers advertisers looking to reach valuable audiences wherever they are watching TV, especially as viewing habits become more fragmented,” said Marisa Simon, senior VP, linear & addressable operations at AMC Networks. “We have seen how Go Addressable’s work has furthered industry education and enabled advertisers to adopt addressable TV advertising and implement it as part of their media strategies more easily. We’re excited to officially be part of this organization and to help bring about a more addressable TV landscape.”

Other members of Go Addressable include AMC Networks, Charter Communications’ Spectrum Reach, Comcast Advertising, DirecTV Advertising, Dish Media, Optimum Media, and Paramount Global,