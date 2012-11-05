Video the Vote Seeks Footage of Suspected Voter Intimidation
Activist online effort Video the Vote is teaming
with Ustream on a platform for its network of "citizen journalists" --
there is a core of about 1,300, says the group -- to upload video of any
suspected voter disenfranchisement at their local polling places.
Starting Tuesday, participating videographers can use their
smartphones and a Ustream mobile app to post video to www.ustream.tv/user/videothevote.
Video the Vote volunteers will be staked out at polling
places, particularly swing states, and are encouraged to post their videos to
YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.
Ustream professional crews will also be at polling places in
those key swing states: Ohio, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Pennsylvania, North
Carolina, Virginia, New Mexico and Wisconsin.
Video the Vote partners including MoveOn.org, Rock the Vote,
Mother Jones and the National Organization for Women.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.