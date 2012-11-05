Video the Vote Seeks Footage of Suspected Voter Intimidation

Activist online effort Video the Vote is teaming

with Ustream on a platform for its network of "citizen journalists" --

there is a core of about 1,300, says the group -- to upload video of any

suspected voter disenfranchisement at their local polling places.

Starting Tuesday, participating videographers can use their

smartphones and a Ustream mobile app to post video to www.ustream.tv/user/videothevote.

Video the Vote volunteers will be staked out at polling

places, particularly swing states, and are encouraged to post their videos to

YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

Ustream professional crews will also be at polling places in

those key swing states: Ohio, Florida, Nevada, Colorado, Pennsylvania, North

Carolina, Virginia, New Mexico and Wisconsin.

Video the Vote partners including MoveOn.org, Rock the Vote,

Mother Jones and the National Organization for Women.