Video Show Comes to D.C.

Future PLC's Video Show is expanding across the pond.

Future (the parent company of Multichannel News and B&C), said this week that the success of its UK Video Show prompted it to expand to the U.S., specifically Washington, D.C., where the show will be held Dec. 4-5 at the Washington Convention Center.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv2kVoGe1tU[/embed]

The show, which plans to feature hundreds of sessions along multiple tracks, focuses on video content creation/production and will include keynotes, seminars, live demos, master classes and more.

They will touch on topics including, but not confined to, independent filmmaking, live streaming, sports production, newsgathering, podcasting, social video, and military and government video.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be bringing The Video Show to the United States,” said Jonny Sullens, head of events, for Future said of the expansion. “Following on the success of the U.K. event earlier this year, we’re confident that The Video Show will become a must-attend video expo and conference for Washington, D.C. and the Mid-Atlantic region video professionals and enthusiasts."

Registration is available here.