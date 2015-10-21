Vice President Biden Says He Won't Run

Vice President Joe Biden has announced he is not running for President, which leaves the field open for the battle between front-runners Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

The Vice President made the announcement in a Rose Garden speech flanked by the President and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, saying that as he was working through the grieving process over the death of his son and the decision about whether to make another run for the White House, the window of opportunity had closed on mounting a "realistic" campaign.

Media outlets were likely hoping Biden would jump in, at least for the additional political advertising it would have brought to the Democratic race. But at least they had gotten some "draft Biden" ad buys in the last few weeks before the decision not to run.