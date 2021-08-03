ViacomCBS Streaming Services Carried in New Deal With Cox
Paramount Plus, Showtime OTT and Pluto TV offered to subscribers
ViacomCBS said it reach a new multi-year distribution agreement with Cox Communication that includes improved access to ViacomCBS’s streaming services, including Paramount Plus, Showtime OTT and Pluto TV.
In a separate agreement Cox agreed to distribute Discovery’s Discovery Plus streaming service.
The deal with ViacomCBS also covers retransmission of CBS’s TV stations in Los Angeles and carriage of the ViacomCBS cable networks.
Financial terms were not disclosed.
“We are pleased to have reached significant agreements with Cox that offer our best-in-class entertainment across broadcast, cable and streaming on behalf of subscribers,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Cox has been a valued partner for years and we look forward to working together to continuously serve millions of households through our long-standing partnership.”
