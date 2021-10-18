ViacomCBS Carriage Deal With Altice Covers Streaming Services
Agreement gives cable operator rights to Paramount Plus, Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, BET Plus and Noggin
ViacomCBS and Altice USA said they reached a new carriage deal that includes the media company’s streaming services as well as its broadcast stations and cable networks.
“We are pleased to have reached a new multi-year agreement with our partners at Altice USA that underscores the strength of ViacomCBS’s brands and streaming services,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Altice USA through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands is an important partner and we look forward to continuously serving subscribers with our outstanding collection of content.”
Financial terms were not disclosed.
As programmers emphasize streaming, moving assets from their more traditional TV channels, some friction has been expected with cable operators and satellite distributors. But ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish has emphasized efforts to work with distributors as customers cut the cord and go over the top.
Altice cable customers will continue to get programming from CBS stations and cable networks including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET. Altice also has rights to the ViacomCBS streaming services: Paramount Plus, Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, BET Plus and Noggin.
ViacomCBS and Altice USA will continue to collaborate on addressable media and advanced advertising capabilities.
“As Altice USA continues to focus on providing our Optimum and Suddenlink customers with a robust array of content to meet their evolving entertainment needs, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with ViacomCBS that ensures the continued delivery of their networks plus added rights to the ViacomCBS streaming services portfolio,“ said Yossi Benchetrit, Altice USA’s chief programming and procurement officer.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.