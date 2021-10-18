ViacomCBS Carriage Deal With Altice Covers Streaming Services

ViacomCBS and Altice USA said they reached a new carriage deal that includes the media company’s streaming services as well as its broadcast stations and cable networks.

“We are pleased to have reached a new multi-year agreement with our partners at Altice USA that underscores the strength of ViacomCBS’s brands and streaming services,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “Altice USA through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands is an important partner and we look forward to continuously serving subscribers with our outstanding collection of content.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.

As programmers emphasize streaming, moving assets from their more traditional TV channels, some friction has been expected with cable operators and satellite distributors. But ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish has emphasized efforts to work with distributors as customers cut the cord and go over the top.

Altice cable customers will continue to get programming from CBS stations and cable networks including Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, Paramount Network and BET. Altice also has rights to the ViacomCBS streaming services: Paramount Plus, Showtime OTT, Pluto TV, BET Plus and Noggin.

ViacomCBS and Altice USA will continue to collaborate on addressable media and advanced advertising capabilities.

“As Altice USA continues to focus on providing our Optimum and Suddenlink customers with a robust array of content to meet their evolving entertainment needs, we are pleased to reach a new agreement with ViacomCBS that ensures the continued delivery of their networks plus added rights to the ViacomCBS streaming services portfolio,“ said Yossi Benchetrit, Altice USA’s chief programming and procurement officer.