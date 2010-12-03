Viacom: YouTube Ruling Protects Content Thieves

Viacom filed an opening brief Friday in its appeal of a federal

judge's June decision that Google and YouTube are protected from the

media company's copyright-infringement claims by the Digital Millennium

Copyright Act, arguing that if upheld it would "immunize from copyright

infringement liability even avowedly piratical Internet businesses."

In June, Judge Louis Stanton of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Google's request for a summary judgment

that it qualifies for DMCA protection, saying that YouTube removed

illegal content promptly as required by federal copyright law.

Viacom is appealing the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit.



Click here for the full story at Multichannel.com