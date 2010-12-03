Viacom: YouTube Ruling Protects Content Thieves
Viacom filed an opening brief Friday in its appeal of a federal
judge's June decision that Google and YouTube are protected from the
media company's copyright-infringement claims by the Digital Millennium
Copyright Act, arguing that if upheld it would "immunize from copyright
infringement liability even avowedly piratical Internet businesses."
In June, Judge Louis Stanton of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Google's request for a summary judgment
that it qualifies for DMCA protection, saying that YouTube removed
illegal content promptly as required by federal copyright law.
Viacom is appealing the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit.
