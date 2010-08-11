ViacomFormally Appeals YouTube Decision

Viacom on Wednesday officially filed a notice that it will appeal a

federal judge's June decision that Google and YouTube are protected from

the media company's copyright-infringement claims by the Digital

Millennium Copyright Act. Viacom will appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit.

In the June ruling, Judge Louis Stanton of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York granted Google's request for a summary judgment that it qualifies for DMCA protection, saying that YouTube removed illegal content promptly as required by federal copyright law.

The

company, whose properties include MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount

Pictures, filed suit against YouTube and Google in 2007 alleging they

engaged in deliberate copyright infringement designed to boost traffic

to YouTube and was seeking more than $1 billion in damages.

