Vevo Expands Programmatic Profile Working with Nexxen
Music-video streamer expects to see more demand for inventory
Ad-tech platform Nexxen said it was working with music video streamer Vevo to expand Vevo’s footprint with programmatic ad buyers.
“Vevo is the bridge at the center of the advertising landscape, connecting marketers with pop culture through streaming music television,” said Rob Christensen, executive VP, global sales at Vevo. “With Nexxen’s unique tech offerings and incremental demand, we’re opening up Vevo's sought-after ad inventory to new buyers, while continuing to drive our programmatic business forward.”
Collaborating with Nexxen is designed to enable Vevo to monetize its inventory of content more effectively by connecting with demand on the Nexxen supply side platform via self-service tools and comprehensive deal capabilities, the companies said.
“We’re thrilled to be able to count Vevo – an incredibly well-known music video network – among our premium publishing partners,” said John Rogers, VP, Business Development, at Nexxen. “Not only can our teams help Vevo elevate the value of their inventory, this new partnership also expands our audience reach and enhances the scale of our quality owned and operated content.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.