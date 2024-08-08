Vevo Expands Programmatic Profile Working with Nexxen

Ad-tech platform Nexxen said it was working with music video streamer Vevo to expand Vevo’s footprint with programmatic ad buyers.

“Vevo is the bridge at the center of the advertising landscape, connecting marketers with pop culture through streaming music television,” said Rob Christensen, executive VP, global sales at Vevo. “With Nexxen’s unique tech offerings and incremental demand, we’re opening up Vevo's sought-after ad inventory to new buyers, while continuing to drive our programmatic business forward.”

Collaborating with Nexxen is designed to enable Vevo to monetize its inventory of content more effectively by connecting with demand on the Nexxen supply side platform via self-service tools and comprehensive deal capabilities, the companies said.

“We’re thrilled to be able to count Vevo – an incredibly well-known music video network – among our premium publishing partners,” said John Rogers, VP, Business Development, at Nexxen. “Not only can our teams help Vevo elevate the value of their inventory, this new partnership also expands our audience reach and enhances the scale of our quality owned and operated content.”