Veteran WIAT GM Ballard Departs
William Ballard, president and general manager of WIAT Birmingham
since 2003, was released after his contract expired October 10. His
departure was previously reported on the Alabama newspaper site AL.com.
LIN TV bought the station, a CBS affiliate, from New Vision Television last year.
Ballard told AL.com that he will remain in Birmingham.
LIN is expected to announce Ballard's replacement this week, reports AL.com.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.