Veteran Executive Preston Padden To Advise LPTV Association
Has been longtime advocate for independent stations
Veteran network executive Preston Padden has been named chief strategist of the LPTV Broadcasters Association as well as a member of its board.
Padden is currently an independent consultant and principal of Boulder Thinking LLC as well as an adviser to private-equity firm Grotech Ventures.
The association represents 5,500-plus stations nationwide.
Padden's lengthy resume includes representing smaller and independent outlets, including as president of the Association of Independent Television Stations. In addition he has been president of distribution for Fox Broadcasting, president of the ABC Television Network and executive VP of government relations for The Walt Disney Co.
“I am excited to join LPTV BA because of the huge untapped potential of LPTV stations and their valuable spectrum,“ Padden said. Also among his past posts was one representing TV stations looking to maximize their value in the broadcast incentive auction. ■
