New LPTV Association Launches

The LPTV Broadcasters Association has launched to fill the void left by the June 2020 death of Mike Gravino, who was essentially a one-man dynamo for the interests of low power and translator stations as head of his LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition.

According to the LPTV Broadcasters Association, its members include station owners, brokers, law firms, and engineers.

“The Association will continue to build on the legacy of Mike Gravino and work of the LPTV Spectrum Rights Coalition/Next Gen TV Coalition," said Frank Copsiday, president of the LPTV Broadcasters Association. "With its brokerage capabilities the association will bring together both buyers and sellers of LPTV and Class A Television broadcast stations throughout the USA."

Broker fees will help fund the new association, along with dues and sponsorships.

Michael Lee, former chairman of the International Advertising Association, will be executive director.

The association will hold its first get-together Oct. 10 at NAB 2021 in Las Vegas.