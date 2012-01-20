Vermont Legislators Say Protecting Broadcast Signals is Critical

A trio of Vermont

legislators has asked the State Department to make sure the government negotiates

a new spectrum agreement with Canada

before they do any repacking in the second digital transition that would likely

result from incentive spectrum auctions.

The FCC will have to move some channels, and others will likely have to share

channels to free up contiguous blocks of spectrum for auction to wireless

companies.

In a letter to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senators Patrick Leahy and

Bernie Sanders and Rep. Peter Welch said that stations there had already been

forced to cut power due to the DTV transition in 2009 and that any further

repacking could have "devastating" impact without coordination with Canada.

"Ensuring access to free, over-the-air broadcast signals is critical in

rural states like Vermont, which lack the same access to alternative services

found in urban areas," they wrote, adding: "In addition, with the

difficult economic times we face today, access to free broadcast television is

more important than ever."

The National Association of Broadcasters has also been pushing for such

coordination with Canada

and Mexico, as

have congressional representatives of border states,

particularly Rep. John Dingell (D-Mich.).