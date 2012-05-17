Verizon/SpectrumCo Critics Hammer Telco Over DSL Decision

Verizon's decision earlier this month to discontinue

standalone DSL service has provided ammunition to critics of its deal to buy

advanced wireless spectrum from cable companies (SpectrumCo).

DirecTV Wednesday sent a letter "expanding on its

concerns" about associated commercial marketing agreements between Verizon

and the cable operators. DirecTV complains that it was working with Verizon on

a next-generation fixed wireless broadband product that they would jointly

market with DirecTV's video bundle, a project that was abandoned, DirecTV says,

after Verizon entered into the agreements with cable operators to jointly

market wireless and video services.

It argues that dropping DSL broadband service

"continues the pattern of abandoning initiatives that would compete with

cable."

On another front, Sen. Herb Kohl (D-Wis.), chairman of the

Antitrust Subcommittee and a critic of the SpectrumCo deal, has written to

Verizon seeking answers on why it chose to scrap standalone DSL and the timing

of the decision.

"It appears inconsistent," said Kohl, "for

Verizon to argue on the one hand that the joint marketing arrangements and

bundling wireless services with cable offerings increases customer choice,

while on the other hand the company is tying voice and DSL services."

"As we have explained, our decision to adjust the way

we offer DSL service after May 6 more accurately represents the broadband

customer base at Verizon," said Verizon. "The vast majority of our

DSL customers enjoy it as part of a bundle with reliable home voice and TV

service. By bundling, customers receive a better overall experience and value

by having multiple services as part of a package.

"By discontinuing a standalone DSL offer after May 6, we are

meeting the needs of our customers and can control our cost structure more

effectively, enabling us to continue providing competitively priced services to

existing and new customers.

"New DSL customers going forward will be getting the best

value we can offer for the service even with voice added. There will be

no changes to service for all existing DSL customers. We also proactively

provided existing customers a 30-day advance notice to make speed upgrades or

downgrades to their existing service if they choose to do so."

The company had no response to the DirecTV letter at press

time.

Verizon has proposed paying approximately $3.9 billion to

Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Bright House and Cox for advanced wireless spectrum

the cable operators say they did not have a business case for building out into

a competitive broadband wireless service.