Verizon's Johnson Joins Media Institute Board

Will Johnson, senior VP of federal regulatory and legal affairs for Verizon, has been elected to the board of trustees for The Media Institute.

The institute is a media company-backed First Amendment think tank. The board is chaired by Wiley Rein senior partner and former FCC chair Dick Wiley.

Johnson joined the Verizon regulatory group in 2004. Before that he was a litigator at communications law firm Hogan & Hartson in Washington.

“Will Johnson brings a wealth of technical and legal experience to the Institute’s Board. His expertise in policymaking and his knowledge of the federal regulatory process will be real assets to The Media Institute,” said Media Institute president Patrick Maines.