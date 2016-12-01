Verizon's Davidson Retiring

Peter Davidson, senior VP of federal government relations for Verizon, is retiring at the end of the year.

Davidson has headed up Verizon's federal legislative team for over a decade, and also heads up internal policy and state and local outreach to national organizations.

Before joining Verizon in 2003, Davidson was general counsel to the U.S. Trade Representative in the George W. Bush Administration and was general counsel to former House majority leader Richard Armey.

His resume also includes congressional relations for USWEST and Qwest.

No word on a replacement, except that it would come "shortly."