Verizon's Davidson: Consensus on Need for '96 Act Rewrite

Verizon senior VP for federal government relations Peter Davidson says he doesn't think there is the same kind of alignment of interests among cable, phone companies and others for communications regulation reform this time around as there was in 1996, but says there is a general consensus that change is needed.

Davidson was speaking on a panel at the Technology Policy Institute's annual Aspen Forum.

He said that there are currently "a lot of companies pushing for reform from different directions," and consumer advocates and edge providers looking at the current structure and saying it is outmoded.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.