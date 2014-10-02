Verizon Won't 'Optimize' Net for Unlimited Plans

Verizon Wireless signaled Wednesday that it would not proceed with plans to "optimize" its network for customers with unlimited plans by managing speeds of the top 5% of data users with unlimited plans at peak periods.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler told Verizon Wireless in a July letter that he was concerned about its plans to "slow down some customers' data speeds on its 4G LTE network starting in October. 'Reasonable network management' concerns the technical management of your network; it is not a loophole designed to enhance your revenue streams," he said.

Wheeler has signaled that he doesn't think it is reasonable network management for consumers not to get the speeds they are paying for.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.