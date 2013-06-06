Verizon: We Have to Comply With Government Requests for Records

Washington was buzzing on Thursday after a story in The Guardian revealed that the National

Security Agency was collecting millions of phone records from Verizon customers

under a secret court order obtained by the FBI, which the

newspaper published on its website.

That came as privacy advocates, journalists and others were

already complaining about Justice's collection of AP phone records in a leak

investigation.

One progressive group characterized the Verizon record

collection, which included all domestic and international calls and local calls

on a daily basis for the duration of the order (April 25-July 19), as an

example of "the executive branch conspir[ing] with big corporations to

violate the privacy of Americans."

Verizon had no comment on the story or the allegation of

conspiracy, but Verizon General Counsel Randy Milch tried to put such

speculation to rest in an email to Verizon employees Thursday, according to a

copy obtained by B&C. But even in

that he did not acknowledge the accuracy of the Guardian story, though he came close by pointing out that the order

on the Guardian website "compels

Verizon to respond; forbids Verizon from revealing the order's existence; and excludes

from production the 'content of any communication...or the name, address, or

financial information of a subscriber or customer."

"Verizon continually takes steps to safeguard its

customers' privacy," Milch said in the email. "Nevertheless, the law

authorizes the federal courts to order a company to provide information in

certain circumstances, and if Verizon were to receive such an order, we would

be required to comply."

Look for another government leak investigation

into this story, since according to one exec familiar with them such secret

orders are almost never leaked.