Verizon, Union Reach Tentative Pact

Verizon Communications and unions representing nearly 40,000 line workers have reached an agreement in principle that could end the weeks-long strike that has rocked the company, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

About 39,000 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and Communications Workers of America members walked off the job on April 13 after they were unable to hammer out a contract with the telecom provider. The new deal, according to the Department of Labor, is for four years, but still must be approved by the rank and file.

U.S. Labor Secretary Thomas Perez brought the parties to the negotiating table May 17 in the hopes of reaching a compromise. A day later they all agreed to federal mediation in the dispute.

