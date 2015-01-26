Verizon: Title II Reclassification Radical, Risky

With the days dwindling until the FCC's planned Feb. 26 vote on new net-neutrality regulations, Verizon was pulling out all the rhetorical stops on Monday (Jan. 26) as it argued against Title II reclassification of Internet access.

"[A]ny attempt to 'reclassify' broadband Internet access service as a Title II telecommunications service would be a radical and risky change to our nation’s long-standing, bipartisan communications policy," Verizon said in a filing with the FCC.

It was Verizon's challenge to the FCC's Sec. 706-based Open Internet order back in 2010 that lead to a court rejecting most of those rules, and the FCC's subsequent effort to restore them under new legal justification. Verizon was saying Monday that everybody is now on the same page about Sec. 706.

