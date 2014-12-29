Verizon: Title II Can't Be Applied to Mobile

Verizon execs last week told top FCC staffers that the FCC can't "subject" mobile broadband to Title II regulations even if it wanted to.

In a meeting at the FCC, Verizon VP and associate general counsel William Johnson said that such an approach is foreclosed by a statutory prohibition on applying common carrier regs to private mobile services, including Internet access.

They also argued that workarounds to that restriction, like redefining the public switched network as the Internet, are also prevented given the lack of notice if that is the approach the FCC takes in final rules.

