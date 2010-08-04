Verizon: Still Committed to FCC Broadband Bill Negotiations

Verizon says

it is committed to an FCC-led negotiation on broadband legislation.

That came late Wednesday in response to a report it had come to a side

agreement of sorts with Google.

Verizon had

no comment on a Bloomberg report that it had come up with an agreement

with Google on managing network traffic flow that would including not

slowing traffic online, though it would not

apply to wireless broadband, according to the report from Bloomberg's

Todd Shields.

"We've been

working with Google for ten months to reach an agreement on broadband

policy," said company spokesman David Fish in an e-mail. "We are

currently engaged in and committed to the negotiation

process led by the FCC. We are optimistic this process will reach a

consensus that can maintain an open Internet and the investment and

innovation required to sustain it."

Representatives

of Google and Verizon had been in meetings with FCC Chief of Staff Ed

Lazarus Wednesday about possible legislative solutions to clarifying the

FCC's authority to regulate network management,

just the latest of a series of such meetings. An agreement between

Google and Verizon on a broadband policy they could both live with would

be atleast a step in that direction.

"The broad stakeholder discussions continue to actively include Google and Verizon," said the FCC in a statement late Wednesday.

Public

knowledge (PK), which is part of the Open Internet Coalition, whose

representative Markham Erickson has been in the FCC meetings, backs FCC

Chairman Julius Genachowski's proposal to classify

broadband transmission as a Title II service to help clarify that

authority. It, for one, was not happy with the report.

"The deal

between Verizon and Google about how to manage Internet traffic is

deeply regrettable and should be considered meaningless," said PK

President Gigi Sohn. "As a legal agreement, it is not

binding on either company. As an agreement in principle, it should not

be taken as a template or basis for Congressional action."

Free Press, another fan of Title II reclassification, said the report underscored the need for the FCC to step in.

"Two of the largest companies - Google

and Verizon - have reportedly agreed to abandon consumer protections,

filter content and limit choice and free speech on the mobile Internet,"

said Freee Press President Josh Silver in

a statement. "If true, the deal is a bold grab for market power by two

monopolistic players. Such abuse of the open Internet would put to final

rest the Google mandate to ‘do no evil."

Google's press team had not returned an e-mail for comment at press time.