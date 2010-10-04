Verizon Refunds Data Overcharges

The FCC says

it has been investigating Verizon over "mystery" fees on its wireless

bills, and that while it is glad the company will pay them back, FCC

penalties are still on the table.

"We can

confirm reports of an FCC investigation into mystery fees that appeared

on Verizon Wireless bills costing over 15 million Americans tens of

millions of dollars," said FCC Enforcement Bureau

Chief Michele Ellison in response to reports Verizon had conceded the

overcharges and would refund them to customers.

"Reportedly,

Verizon itself has put the amount of overcharges [which were attributed

to mistaken data charges], at more than fifty million dollars, dating

back two years," said Ellison in a statement

Sunday night.

She

the commission was glad Verizon was repaying them, but said questions

remain as to why it took the company two years to do so, "Enforcement

Bureau will continue to explore these issues, including

the possibility of additional penalties, to ensure that all companies

prioritize the interests of consumers when billing problems occur."

In a statement, Mary Coyne, Verizon Wireless deputy general counsel, Verizon Wireless. said the company wanted to "do right by its customers."

"In October

and November, we are notifying about 15 million customers, through their

regular bill messages, that we are applying credits to their accounts

due to mistaken past data charges, she said.

"We will mail former customers refund checks. In most cases, these

credits are in the $2 to $6 range; some will receive larger credits or

refunds."

What happened?

"As we

reviewed customer accounts, we discovered that over the past several

years approximately 15 million customers who did not have data plans

were billed for data sessions on their phones that they

did not initiate," she said. "These customers would normally have been

billed at the standard rate of $1.99 per megabyte for any data they

chose to access from their phones. The majority of the data sessions

involved minor data exchanges caused by software

built into their phones; others involved accessing the web, which

should not have incurred charges."

She said steps have been taken to prevent a repeat performance, but suggested the refunds were hardly unique.

"Verizon

Wireless issue credits to customers from time to time based on regular

review and monitoring," she said. "When we identify errors, we remedy

them as quickly as possible. Our goal is to maintain

our customers' trust and ensure they receive the best experience

possible."

The FCC has

been paying close attention to wireless bills as an overall effort to

address the issue of so-called "bill shock," charges that come as a

surprise to customers.

