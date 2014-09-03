Verizon to Pay $7.4M In FCC Customer Privacy Settlement

The FCC's Enforcement Bureau said Wednesday (Sept. 3) that Verizon has agreed to pay $7.4 million to resolve allegations that it used the personal info (CPNI) of some two million new customers for marketing campaigns without providing the required notice or choice. Verizon says that the information was not shared with third parties, was instead used by Verizon to market to those customers, that remedial steps were taken, and that the omission was inadvertent.

The full consent decree is here.

The bureau alleged that Verizon had used their information to market services to them before informing those new customers, either on their first invoices or in "welcome" letters, of their privacy rights, including how to opt out of that information collection and use.

