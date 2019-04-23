Verizon Offers Subscribers Access to YouTube TV

Verizon and Google said they struck an agreement that will make YouTube TV available to Verizon customers over Fios broadband, wireless and its expanding 5G service.

Verizon said the move lets gives its customers more programming to choose from on which ever platform they’re using.

“Our network and technology leadership uniquely positions us to lead the content revolution, which centers around choice for our customers,” said Erin McPherson, head of content strategy and acquisition, Verizon. “As we pave the path forward on 5G, we’ll continue to bring our customers options and access to premium content by teaming up with the best providers in the industry and leveraging our network as-a service strategy. We were first in the world to bring commercial 5G to our customers and now another first on the content front as we offer our customers access to YouTube TV on whatever platform they choose.”

YouTube TV, a virtual MVPD, livestreams more than 70 broadcast and cable networks. Subscribers get six accounts, each with unlimited personal DVR storage.

"YouTube TV has become known for its best-in-class user experience that enhances the way users watch live TV today," said Heather Rivera, global head of product partnerships at YouTube. "With this partnership, we're making it simple and seamless for Verizon's customers to sign up to enjoy YouTube TV on-the-go on their mobile phones or tablets or at home on their big screen devices."

The deal marks a change in strategy for Verizon.

"Verizon shifting from marketing pay TV in its limited FiOS footprint to a national bundle with wireless increases competition, a minor negative for DBS/cable," said analyst Doug Mitchelson of Credit Suisse in a reserach note Tuesday. He added that the news was a minor positive for media in YouTube TV.