Verizon Media Joins NAB PILOT Program

Verizon Media has joined the National Association of Broadcasters NAB PILOT project coalition.

Verizon Media is the online services division of the company--Yahoo! Huffpost, Engadget, etc.

NAB describes PILOT as "a coalition of innovators, educators and advocates dedicated to advancing broadcast technologies and cultivating new media opportunities," as well as "a platform for innovation, an engine for incubation, a venue for testing new technologies and a forum for broadcaster education."

Those innovators include Google, Yahoo!, Nielsen, IBM, and now, Verizon Media.