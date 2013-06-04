Verizon: FCC Open Internet Order Doesn't Qualify for Chevron Deference

In the latest legal volley on the network neutrality front,

Verizon has told the D.C. Federal Appeals Court that there is nothing in the

FCC's decision to adopt the Open Internet order that deserves Chevron

deference.

In a recent decision, the Supreme Court ruled that when a

statute's direction is ambiguous, a federal agency's interpretation of its own

authority deserves so-called Chevron deference, which is a court's recognition

of that agency's subject area expertise, say, energy policy for the DOE or communications

policy for the FCC.

TheFCC argued in a filing to the court that that High Court decision -- City

of Arlington vs. FCC -- means that its decision that it has the authority to

regulate ISPs as it did in the net neutrality rules is due that deference.

But in its response to that filing, Verizon said Monday that

Chevron only applies when it is resolving "a statutory ambiguity,"

which is not the case here. Verizon says there is no ambiguity about the FCC's

authority because it has not identified any authority.

"Arlington did not hold that an agency is always 'entitled

to deference in its interpretation of statutes on which [it] relied

for...authority to issue rules,'" wrote Verizon. "Rather, the Court held

that, under the established Chevron framework, an agency is eligible for such

deference only when it resolves 'a statutory ambiguity' that constitutes an

implicit delegation to gap-fill." The company says here there is no gap to

fill because Congress has declined to grant specific authority over the

Internet, "instead creating a 'distinct regulatory scheme' for information

services" and "expressly directing that the Internet remain

'unfettered by...regulation...Congress has directly spoken to the question...and

precluded the [FCC] from regulating [the Internet].'"

Verizon says that even there were a gap that could be

filled, the law requires a reasonable construction of the statute, and the FCC

has not done so.

In addition, says Verizon, the Chevron test in

inapplicable to the FCC's defense of the network neutrality rules because such

deference is inapplicable to the "ancillary authority" the FCC cites

to support its rulemaking powers.