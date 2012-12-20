Verizon: FCC Not Best Judge of Its Authority

Verizon Wireless is hoping to have its

wireless deregulatory cake and eat it too.

In

a brief in the Supreme Court, the company said a court should rule that the

deference the courts generally give an expert agency's subject area expertise

when it reviews a challenge to one of those decisions should not extend to the

agencies' determination of the scope or existence of its statutory authority.

In

other words, the FCC should not be the arbiter of the limits of its own

authority, which should be the purview of the courts.

But

the case at issue was one in which the FCC determined it had the authority to

cut through local delays in tower citing approvals, a move applauded by cell

companies including Verizon Wireless.

In

its filing, Verizon says as a general matter, courts should not give Chevron

deference, but instead adjudicate de novo on whether there is statute providing

the authority, but that the court need not overturn the ruling itself, since

the company argues Congress has given the FCC that express authority to preempt

local and state regs.

It

is no surprise Verizon is challenging the FCC's authority to determine its

authority, since that could be a central issue in Verizon's own lawsuit against

the FCC over its Open Internet order, which Verizon argues does exceed the

commission's authority.

The

government also filed its brief in the High Court, arguing both for the FCC's

decision and the authority to make it.

The

FCC and Solicitor General's office in their filing argue that the Chevron test

does apply to an agency's authority and has been relied on for decades as a

framework for reviewing an agency's interpretation of ambiguous language.

The

Chevron test (which stems from a 1984 Supreme Court decision) holds that if a

statute is ambiguous, the appeals court must defer to the agency's reasonable

interpretation, even if it diverges from what the court would have reached on

its own. The thought is that the agency by its very nature brings special

subject matter expertise and the balancing of competing policy interests to its

decisions.

"There

is no exception to Chevron for interpretive decisions that involve the scope of

statutory authority," the FCC says flatly.

But

at least some Supreme Court Justices must have some questions, since the court

decided to take the case on the single issue of whether or not that is the

case.

Some

have suggested the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit may hold off on

deciding the Open Internet decision--oral argument is scheduled for February --

to see how the High Court comes down on the authority questions, although one

attorney said he doubted that would be the case, though it might happen that

way coincidentally.