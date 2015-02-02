Verizon to FCC: Don't Add Middle Mile Disclosure

Verizon sent a letter to the FCC Monday saying that the agency's current transparency rules covering how Internet service providers manage their networks strike the "right balance," and the FCC doesn't need to make them more "complex" by adding middle-mile interconnection congestion to the disclosures.

FCC chairman Tom Wheeler is planning to circulate a draft order on new network-neutrality rules Friday, and the draft is widely expected to include enhanced transparency rules for ISPs.

Verizon outlined in the letter its desire for the FCC to confine disclosure requirements to last-mile networks, not the exchange of traffic in the middle mile.

