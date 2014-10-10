Verizon To FCC: Abolish Set-Top Rules

Verizon Communications is taking advantage of a petition by TiVo to urge the Federal Communications Commission to “seize this opportunity” to waive all technology mandates tied to set-tops and other navigation devices that are distributed by multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs).

Verizon’s comments are in response to TiVo’s request for a waiver or a clarification on rules that it use a standardized home networking interface on products supplied wholesale to pay-TV providers.

Verizon, in comments filed Oct. 6, argued that TiVo’s petition shows that not even companies that were supposed to benefit from the FCC’s mandates “want to abide by all of them,” and offers further proof that CE technology “is fast outpacing the Commission’s regulations.”

