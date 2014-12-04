Verizon, Cox Strike Retrans Deal For WFXT

Verizon said late Wednesday (Dec. 3) that it had reached an agreement with Cox to return WFXT-TV Boston to its FiOS lineup. WFXT confirmed the pact with its own "bygones be bygones" statement.

"We appreciate our customers’ patience and loyalty throughout the negotiation process. The agreement Verizon has reached contains terms that are in the best interests of Verizon and our customers," Verizon said in a statement.

The station had been off the system since Thanksgiving Day after the two sides failed to reach an agreement. Earlier in the day, it was unclear just where the ongoing negotiations stood.

