Verizon: Court Decision Forecloses FCC Speech Argument

Verizon has told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C.

Circuit that its recent ruling in a National Labor Relations Board case

forecloses the FCC's argument in defense of network neutrality rules that

broadband providers are not speakers but only "conduits" for speech.

In its January filing to the court, the FCC said that

Verizon and other broadband providers "do not engage in speech; they

transport the speech of others, as a messenger delivers documents containing speech."

It drew the distinction between that and "cable systems, newspapers, and

other curated media," saying that broadband providers "do not

exercise editorial discretion."

In a filing with the court on Wednesday, attorneys for

Verizon, which has challenged the FCC's open Internet order, pointed to the

case, National Association of Manufacturers [NAM], et al. v. National Labor

Relations Board [NLRB], decided by the circuit May 7 to argue that the FCC was

wrong.

In that decision, the court pointed to what it said were

"some firmly established principles of free speech law," including

"the â€˜dissemination of messages others have created is entitled to the same

level of protection as the â€˜creation' of messages."

"NAM found that the posting rule compelled speech by

requiring the dissemination of information created by others and stressed that

it is no answer, when such speech is involved, to say that alternative avenues

of communication remain open," said Verizon in the filing. "The NLRB

argued that an employer could still 'legally express its opinion regarding

unionization,' but the Court squarely rejected this argument because it did not

cure the core compelled-speech problem. The FCC makes the same mistake when it

contends that 'Verizon remains free to convey any content it wishes.' What

matters is that the 'net neutrality' rules, like the posting rule, compel

providers to carry speech they may not wish to disseminate."

The FCC also argued that even if it was wrong and the First

Amendment does apply, "the Open Internet Rules are narrowly tailored to

serve important government interests."

No oral argument date has been set of the net

neutrality challenge, and now is not likely happening until the fall, according

to an attorney familiar with the case.