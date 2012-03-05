Verizon, Cable Ops: Spectrum Sale Is in Public Interest

Not surprisingly, cable operators joined with Verizon to

strongly defend the telco's deal to pay them billions for advanced wireless

spectrum the cable operators say did not pan out as a business plan competitive

wireless service.

That came in reply comments to the FCC on Verizon's planned

purchase of spectrum from SpectrumCo. -- Comcast, Time Warner Cable, and Bright

House -- and Cox.

They argue there are compelling reasons to grant the license

transfers, primarily that it will promote the wireless broadband that the FCC

and Obama Administration have said they are eager to deploy.

They also point out that freeing it up in the secondary

market, rather than having to wait for an auction, will get that spectrum into

the market and that service to the public expediently, another FCC goal.

They took aim at suggestions by opponents that the spectrum

could be sold to alternative buyers, saying that was dealing in speculation,

and said the FCC should reject requests that it modify its spectrum screen--the

test for concentration of spectrum in a market.

Verizon and the cable operators also said the FCC should not

include their cross-marketing deals--Verizon sells cable service, cable ops

bundle Verizon wireless--in the review since those are entirely separate from

the license transfers. They also point out that Justice is already reviewing

them.

Verizon says that it will not be able to meet

"skyrocketing" demand for mobile broadband without adding spectrum.