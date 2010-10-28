Verizon Agrees to Pay Treasury $25 Million to Settle Mystery Fees

Verizon

Wireless has agreed to refund $52.8 million to customers and pay a penalty of $25 million

to the U.S. Treasury to settle a ten-month FCC investigation into

overcharges on its bills, the FCC said Thursday.

That $25 million was the biggest such payment in FCC history according to the Enforcement Bureau.

FCC

Enforcement Bureau Chief Michele Ellison said she was "gratified" with

the company's cooperation and said it was "taking the high road" with

the settlement. "Today's settlement requires Verizon

Wireless to make meaningful business reforms, prevent future

overcharges, and provide consumers clear, easy-to-understand information

about their choices," she said in a statement.

The FCC

confirmed earlier this month that it was investigating the company for

"mystery fees that appeared on Verizon Wireless bills costing over 15

million Americans tens of millions of dollars,"

Ellison said at the time.

Verizon had

already identified the over-$50 million in overcharges, saying it would

be applying credits to their accounts over "mistaken past data charges."

But the FCC

had said a penalty was still on the table--which turned out to be the

$25 million--and it was concerned that it had taken Verizon two years to

discover the problem.

Mary Coyne, Verizon Wireless Deputy General Counsel, has

said in announcing

the Verizon refunds that steps have been taken to prevent a repeat

performance, but suggested the refunds were hardly unique. "Verizon

Wireless issue credits to customers from time to time

based on regular review and monitoring," she said. "When we identify

errors, we remedy them as quickly as possible. Our goal is to maintain

our customers' trust and ensure they receive the best experience

possible."

The FCC said

Thursday that the "erroneous fees" were triggered by data transfers

triggered automatically by games, failed attempts to access data when

there was insufficient network coverage, and third-party

transfers.

As part of

the settlement, Verizon has agreed to stop charging the fees,

immediately repay the 15 million customers, and improve its customer

service. It must also create a "data charge" task force

and submit periodic reports to the commission on the status of its

refund and its steps to insure compliance with the settlement. Verizon

customers, in addition to those covered by the estimated $52.8 million

refund, will also have the right to appeal their

absence from the repayment, meaning the refund is not capped.

The

investigation is part of the FCC's avowed emphasis on consumer issues,

including so-called "bill shock," or fees that come as a surprise to

customers.