Venezuela: CNN Can Stay

At a press conference Friday night (Feb. 21) with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Venezuelan officials said CNN could stay in the country, the cable network said, a day after revoking its credentials and saying its journalists would be thrown out of the country if they did not "rectify" their coverage of the ongoing violence there.

Maduro had branded the coverage war propaganda.

CNN still had a pair of reporters in country to cover the anti-government violence, though a CNN en Espanol anchor, Patricia Janoit, had left and appeared on CNN air to talk about her ordeal.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) had branded the revocation a threat to all journalists and to the Venezuelan people.