Valls Named GM of WGEN

LBI Media has named Nick Valls as general manager of its newly acquired WGEN TV Miami.

Valls will oversee the addition of two local newscasts to the EstrellaTV Spanish-language affiliate when LBI launches Estrella programming next month.

Valls comes to the station from MundoMax, where he had been SVP of ad sales.



“As we move forward with increasing our presence in the Miami area, we are pleased to have Nick join our team and spearhead the launch of our broadcast operations in one of the top Hispanic markets in the U.S.," said LBI Media CEO Lenard Liberman. "His experience and knowledge of the Miami television business will greatly enhance EstrellaTV’s expansion in this vibrant and critical market."