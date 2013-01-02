Va. High Court Throws Out Injunction Against Negative Online Review

In a decision being hailed by Public Citizen as an important

one for Internet freedom, the Virginia Supreme court has vacated a lower court

decision mandating that a negative review of a contractor be pulled from review

website Yelp.

On Dec. 7, a Fairfax County, Va., judge had required a woman

to remove parts of a negative review on Yelp and enjoined her from repeating

the claim in other reviews. She is being sued by the contractor for what he

alleges were false and defamatory statements.

Public citizen and the ACLU appealed that injunction, saying

the contractor needed first to prove the claims were false, after which he

could get damages, but that for the court to force her to remove the comments

before such a determination amounted to censorship. The Supreme Court ruled

that the injunction was not justified and agreed

with Public citizen and the ACLU that the contractor "had an adequate

remedy in law."

"The decision confirms the importance of not shutting down

public discussion on the Internet just because someone doesn't like what's

being talked about," said Public Citizen attorney Paul Alan Levy. "Review sites

like Yelp are vehicles for the free flow of ideas by helping consumers make

informed decisions on how to spend their hard-earned dollars."