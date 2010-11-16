Uva:Retrans Fees Fund Hispanic Community Outreach

Univision

President Joe Uva says that since it made the decision back in 2008 to

seek cash for its TV station signals, it has been able to invest in

promoting education, financial planning, and voting

in Hispanic communities, encouraging participation in the census, and

producing high-value content through Univision Studios.

That

investment depended on the dual revenue stream it has built after

electing to seek cash rather than mandatory carriage for its 62 TV

stations.

According to

a copy of his testimony, prepared for a Nov. 17 Senate

Communications Subcommittee hearing on retransmission consent, Uva says

Univision has since negotiated over 150 deals without any

signal disruption.

Uva argues

that it is only fair that Univision participate in the value of its

programming. After all, when Univison was electing must-carry, he

says, it was getting no compensation for programming that he says

"helped propel the growth of those distributors."

The

subcommittee, led by Sen. john Kerry (D-Mass.) is looking into what it

should do, if anything, to change the current system. Kerry thinks the

FCC needs to get more involved, including mandating

outside arbitration when necessary and keeping signals on the air

during retrans impasses.

Uva said

that he understood the concern of elected officials over the loss of a

constituent's favorite station, but said stepping in to keep signals

on the air would distort the marketplace and remove the primary

incentive for distributors to reach an agreement.

He adds that

even the threat of government intervention could negatively affect his

business. "Investors know that mandated "interim carriage," standstills

and the like only benefit cable operators.

This is precisely the wrong time to do anything that will further

depress investor confidence in broadcasting and local program services,"

he says.

FCC Chairman

Julius Genachowski supports a congressional review of retrans, citing

consumer disruptions and what he says is the relatively limited power of

the FCC to step in under current law. Cable

operators disagree. They say the FCC has broad powers to write retrans

laws that protect consumers from a system that in their view unfairly

benefits broadcasters and insulates those broadcasters from the economic

impact of their retrans deals.

