Utilties Feeling Left Out of the Emergency Communications Network Loop

The Utilities Telecom

Council (UTC) said Monday it was unhappy with the FCC for not naming a single

representative of electricity, gas and water utilities to its Emergency Response

Interoperability Center's Public Safety Advisory Council (ERIC PSAC),

which is coming up with design and build-out plan for a public safety emergency

response network.

The first meeting of the

60-member council, which includes commercial broadband and equipment providers,

will be March 15.

"When the FCC

issued its National Broadband Plan almost a year ago, it recommended that

utilities and public safety should jointly build, operate and maintain 700 MHz

broadband networks," the council pointed out, and UTC nominated a

reserve police lieutenant from New Jersey.

"We recognize the

important role that public utilities serve during emergency response efforts

and their commitment to serving their communities," said an FCC spokesman.

"However, under the current law, these commercial companies are not

clearly defined as public safety entities that would be permitted to use the

700 MHz public safety interoperable broadband network once constructed. We

currently have an open proceeding that asks about this very issue to determine

how best to address their concerns. We look forward to working with public

utilities on this issue going forward."

Congress is currently

deciding how to finally get an interoperable emergency communications network

almost 10 years after 9/11. Legislation has been introduced that would hand

over the D block of spectrum to first responders for the network, with the

guild-out and operation funded by spectrum auctions, including of reclaimed

broadcast spectrum. The FCC would prefer to auction the D block to a commercial

user in a public private partnership, but FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski

has said he will support whatever process gets the network built-out and funded

expeditiously.