Utility Regulators Propose Key Tweaks In FCC Net Neutrality Proposal

At its winter meeting in Washington this week, the National

Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners sent the FCC a signal that

it has its own take on how it should implement network neutrality regulations,

which includes applying them to wireless as well as wired broadband.

While the group said it supported such regs, which the FCC has proposed

adopting and expanding, it had a slightly different take on them.

The FCC has proposed codifying its four network openness guidelines and adding

a fifth nondiscrimination principle and a sixth on disclosure (see below).

NARUC supports the four existing principles and the sixth, as well as the fifth

if modified to be an "unreasonable discrimination" principle and

applied uniformly across delivery platforms.

According to a resolution adopted by NARUC, it believes that unrestricted

access to content should be provided without "unreasonable discrimination

as to lawful choice of content." The FCC has called for a

"reasonable network management" carve out, but has used the term

"nondiscriminatory," for its fifth principle, which network operators

are concerned could tip the scales toward preventing some network management

practices necessary to prevent bottlenecks or sustain business models.

But NARUC also made clear what it considers unreasonable discrimination, which

includes "blocking VoIP applications, denying access to political content,

or implementing technical measures that degrade the performance of peer-to-peer

software distributing lawful content."

Although the resolution acknowledges that there are differences in

"markets, bandwidth, [and] spectrum resources" among cable, wireless,

wired or application-based services, it also suggests they should all be

subject to whatever network neutrality actions the FCC takes, or Congress if it

passes legislation in that area.

"Notwithstanding these differences, NARUC encourages the FCC and/or

Congress, when crafting rules and regulations in this area to define what

constitutes unreasonable restrictions or unreasonable discrimination, strive to

be as technologically neutral as possible."

NARUC will include its resolution in all FCC filings on the network neutrality

docket.

The following are the FCC's four openness principles, which they propose

codifying, plus the two proposed additions:

1. Subject to reasonable network management, a provider of broadband Internet

access service may not prevent any of its users from sending or receiving the

lawful content of the user's choice over the Internet.

2. Subject to reasonable network management, a provider of broadband Internet

access service may not prevent any of its users from running the lawful

applications or using

the lawful services of the user's choice.

3. Subject to reasonable network management, a provider of broadband Internet

access

service may not prevent any of its users from connecting to and using on its

network

the user's choice of lawful devices that do not harm the network.

4. Subject to reasonable network management, a provider of broadband Internet

access

service may not deprive any of its users of the user's entitlement to

competition

among network providers, application providers, service providers, and content

providers.

5. Subject to reasonable network management, a provider of broadband Internet

access

service must treat lawful content, applications, and services in a

nondiscriminatory

manner.

6. Subject to reasonable network management, a provider of broadband Internet

access

service must disclose such information concerning network management and other

practices as is reasonably required for users and content, application, and

service

providers to enjoy the protections specified in this part."