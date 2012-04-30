USTR: Streaming Video Is Chinese's Favorite Piracy Ploy

The

U.S. government is urging

the Chinese government to crack down on illegal video streaming sites, which it

says have become the "preferred" method for watching illegal content.

That is according to the latest annual 301

report

from the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR). The report is an

annual review of the state of intellectual property rights around the globe,

this year including "troubling "indigenous innovation" policies

in China -- one of the

countries on the USTR's "priority

watch" list -- that could disadvantage U.S. copyright holders.

"China's Internet users are

increasingly turning to streaming media to watch foreign television shows and

movies," said the report. "While it appears that a number of user

generated content sites have eliminated most of their pirated content, these

streaming sites have become the preferred method to watch illegal

content," it said. "The United States urges the Chinese

Government to focus on these streaming sites, and to prevent illegal transmission

and rebroadcast of motion pictures and television and sports programming."

U.S. copyright holders

also tell the White House, according to the report, that, in this country,

mobile devices including smart phones, tablets and flash drives are a growing

problem on the piracy protection front.

Israel, which is on the USTR's priority watch

list, is being "encouraged" to enforce court decisions requiring

cable operators to compensate content owners for unauthorized TV broadcast

retransmissions.

The others on the priority list are Algeria, Argentina, Canada, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Israel, Pakistan, Russia, Thailand, Ukraine, and Venezuela. It is essentially

the same list as in 2011, with the addition of Ukraine, particularly over

concerns that it is not doing enough to stop online piracy. "The United States continues to urge Ukraine to take steps to

address serious concerns regarding piracy over the Internet, including by

adopting proposed legislation to provide an appropriate regime for notice and

takedown."

"This report highlights content theft and

barriers in foreign markets that pose threats to the continued growth of U.S. creative industries

and the U.S. economy," said

Senator Chris Dodd, chairman of the Motion Picture Association of America, in a

statement. "Strong copyright protection and enforcement are vital to our

industry's ability to create U.S. jobs, grow our own

economy, and expand U.S. exports."