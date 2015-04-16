USTelecom's McCormick: We Support the Open Internet Rules

USTelecom president Walter McCormick says his association supports the substance of the FCC's new open Internet rules as outlined by the FCC and President Obama, which is no blocking or throttling or paid prioritization.

He suggested in an interview on C-SPAN's Communicators series that that was not a heavy lift because his industry operates under those standards already.

But USTelecom was among the first to sue to block the FCC rules this week after the final order was published in the Federal Register.

