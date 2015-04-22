USTelecom's McCormick: Title II Is 'Bad, Bad, Bad'

Walter McCormick, USTelecom president and CEO, Wednesday planned to tell a Media Institute luncheon that the FCC's vote to reclassify Internet access service as a Title II telecom service subject to common carrier regulation was "bad policy – bad for consumers, bad for innovation, bad for investment, [and] bad for American competitiveness in the world economy."

That is according to his prepared text for an April 22 luncheon speech to the group.

He also says the FCC is making a "breathtaking" assertion of authority in trying to call "one thing a different thing" in order to exercise Internet regulatory powers Congress did not give it.

