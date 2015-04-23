Trending

USTelecom Takes Aim at Interconnection, Conduct Standard

By

USTelecom has signaled the arguments it plans to make in its court challenge of the FCC's Feb. 26 decision to reclassify broadband as a Title II telecommunications service subject to common carrier regulation. Among them are the FCC's classification of interconnection under Title II and its creation of an "amorphous" general conduct standard.

In a nonbinding statement of issues — it could add or subtract — filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Thursday, USTelecom stated the issues it was raising. 

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.