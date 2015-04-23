USTelecom Takes Aim at Interconnection, Conduct Standard

USTelecom has signaled the arguments it plans to make in its court challenge of the FCC's Feb. 26 decision to reclassify broadband as a Title II telecommunications service subject to common carrier regulation. Among them are the FCC's classification of interconnection under Title II and its creation of an "amorphous" general conduct standard.

In a nonbinding statement of issues — it could add or subtract — filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit Thursday, USTelecom stated the issues it was raising.

