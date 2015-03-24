USTelecom Sues FCC Over Net Neutrality Rules

Let the lawsuits begin.

Eleven days after the FCC released its network neutrality order but prior to its publishing in the Federal Register, a group representing several major telcos and broadband providers and a Texas-based ISP, filed the first of an expected wave of lawsuits that will target the regulatory agency.

USTelecom, a group that includes Verizon Communications, Frontier Communications, AT&T, CenturyLink, and Windstream among its members, filed a Protective Petition for Review on Monday (March 23) in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, the same court that vacated much of an earlier version of an FCC Open Internet order that did not reclassify broadband under Title II.

