USTelecom Readies Broadband Mapping Results

USTelecom said it will have the results of its broadband mapping tests to the FCC by the end of this month.

That came in a blog by by USTelecom president Jonathan Spalter.

The FCC is seeking input on improving data collection on where broadband is or isn't. The FCC concedes that data is not sufficiently granular, thus not sufficiently accurate, using the current carrier reporting 477 regime.

USTelecom is proposing a geolocation database combined with provider info. Spalter said the association had shared data with the FCC from its Missouri pilot that showed the continuing problems with reporting broadband availability on the census track level.

NCTA-The Internet & Television Association has also proposed a mapping solution, one that uses shapefiles to identify where broadband is actually being delivered.

Spalter said that shapefiles along won't cut it. "Without a precise identification of which locations are inside and outside of the shape, shapefiles actually do not provide any actionable information on service."

He pointed out that some senators have introduced the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act "to create a national broadband map mandating adoption of the USTelecom methodology (what we call the Broadband Serviceable Location Fabric)."

But some other senators have also offered up the Broadband Data Improvement Act, which would implement NCTA's shapefile approach.