USTelecom Petitions FCC to Drop 'Archaic' Regs

At about the same time that FCC chairman Tom Wheeler was hammering incumbent telcos on interconnection issues related to the IP transition, USTelecom was filing a petition with the FCC asking it not to apply legacy regs to incumbents in the new IP world, regs, like sharing newly built conduits with competitors, that don't apply to cable operators and competitive carriers.

USTelecom's telco members argue that the business services market is increasingly competitive, citing Comcast/Time Warner Cable's merger as an example of how it could get even more competitive—the cable ops have been pitching the deal as a way to strengthen business services broadband vis-a-vis AT&T and Verizon.

"This Petition is intended to present the Commission with a concrete agenda for allowing ILEC investment to be reoriented away from legacy, narrowband, copper-based telephone networks and toward the deployment of next-generation facilities," said US Telecom, "thereby enhancing competition in the provision of truly high-capacity services and enhancing the nation’s communications infrastructure."

