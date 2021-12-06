USTelecom Names Senior Government Affairs Director

USTelecom-The Broadband Association, has tapped a White House official for a top government relations post.



Michael Pauls Jr. will join the trade group as senior director of government affairs.



Pauls comes to the job from the Office of Management and Budget, where he had been a legislative affairs and communications assistant. His resume includes legislative aid to Rep. Donald Norcross (D-N.J.) and the President's 2020 campaign staff.



“Michael is another talented addition to USTelecom’s government affairs team with experience across Congress, the White House and national political campaigns and will help advance our connectivity agenda in the year ahead,” said USTelecom president and CEO Jonathan Spalter. ■