USTelecom Names New Board Chair

USTelecom has named Robert Hunt, VP of regulatory and business operations for communications company GVTC, chairman of its board of directors.

Hunt succeeds CenturyLink executive VP Steve Davis, who retired.

“Robert’s extensive background in business and regulatory policy, and his knowledge of business operations will provide the board with valuable insights as the industry confronts complex policy issues over the next two years,” said USTelecom president Walter McCormick in a statement.

One of those complex issues is trying to unwind the FCC's reclassification of broadband access (USTelecom now brands itself as "The Broadband Association") as a Title II service. USTelecom was one of the first parties to sue the FCC over the Feb. 26 decision.

CenturyLink continues to hold a board seat, which is now occupied by John Jones, senior VP, public policy and government relations.